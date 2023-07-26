Edmonton Valley Zoo welcomes baby zebra (PHOTOS)

There’s a new addition to the Edmonton Valley Zoo, with the team announcing the arrival of a baby zebra.

The zoo says the foal arrived on July 23 around 8:45 pm, with the baby up and walking within 20 minutes of being born.

The parents of the foal, Zuri and Cody, had previously welcomed another zebra, Maizy, back in 2021.

The baby zebra is already up and running, with the zoo saying that he is “already showing his adventurous personality and has been spending the day exploring the yard and learning how to use his long legs.”

“This birth is extremely important, as the Grevy’s zebra is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with about 2,500 adults in the wild,” the zoo added.

The zoo says it will be sharing more photos of the baby zebra, along with a naming contest, in the near future.