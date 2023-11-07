An Alberta lake was just named an international winter wonderland

A popular lake in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains was just named on Conde Nast Traveller’s list of Winter Wonderlands Around the World.

The article listed 35 magical places around the world, including Switzerland, Glacier Bay National Park in Alaska, Bluepond in Japan, and Lofoten Islands in Norway.

Alberta’s Lake Minnewanka was the only Canadian spot included on the list.

The article also gave a shout-out to two other beautiful lakes in Banff National Park — Lake Louise and Moraine Lake — but Lake Minnewanka came out on top this time.

“Located in the eastern part of the park, its epic views of the Canadian Rockies should not be missed,” reads the article.

And it’s true, the lake really does offer some magical views in the winter months.

Another magical Alberta lake during the winter that is not mentioned in the article is Abraham Lake. It’s known for its unique display of scattered pockets of ice bubbles.

So, if you’re looking for the perfect road trip idea this winter, you might want to add Lake Minnewanka to your list or check out one of these Alberta towns that become magical in the winter.