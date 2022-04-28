We stayed in Fantasyland Hotel in West Edmonton Mall and the theme rooms are WILD (PHOTOS)

North America’s largest mall already sounds like a blast, but add in a stay in theme rooms in a hotel in said mall? It’s a stay of a lifetime.

Yes, we are talking about Fantasyland Hotel in West Edmonton Mall.

The hotel in Edmonton, Alberta certainly is one of the most unique in the entire world, boasting 120 theme rooms inside in addition to regular rooms. What are the themes you can choose from, you ask?

Well let’s go through the list; you can book rooms with a theme revolving around space, Hollywood, modern Polynesian, roman, modern igloo, Polynesian, western, imperial, truck, African, Victorian coach, pirate, sports, princess, Canadian cabin and pirate.

We went with the space theme rooms, and oh boy was it out of this world fun.

The moment you open the hotel room door you are struck by the glow of the LED lights in the room against the contrast of the black walls, ceiling and tiles. It’s a feast for the eyes, that’s for sure.

There was a neat dial on the wall that would let you control the colour of the LED lights in the room, from a constant colour to a pulsating run through of all the colourful options. We went with the pulsating option to make it almost feel like we were in a nightclub.

The ceiling was also perfectly dotted with stars and with the LED lights illuminating the room, it gave it a unique glowy feel. The carpet was also funky against the lights, making it almost feel like you were just floating around in space.

Of COURSE we tried the rooms massive jacuzzi tub, and when we say massive we mean it. It took that sucker a bit to fill up, but with the jets and even more LED lights in the jacuzzi itself, it was well worth the wait.

The bunk beds in the room were also such a blast and a perfect option for families or a place for a friend or two to crash after a night on Bourbon Street in West Edmonton Mall. The top bunk however did have a caution of only children on it, so keep that in mind! They are definitely big enough for adults, so stick to the bottom bunk.

Inside the bunk beds you can find a “safe”, along with switches to turn on lights in the ceiling and vibrant blue strips around its “windows” that are mirrors. The beds were also surprisingly soft, a good nights sleep in your own little space pod. How iconic.

Oh, did we mention that there are TWO huge TVs in the room too? It made for perfect watching from any angle in the room. Highly recommend! Shrek happened to be on during our stay so watching Shrek on two massive TVs while in a space themed room? Felt like a perfect moment.

In the bathroom there was the coolest sink that was so, so blue, and also we were right curious about the total black toilet in the room. Are black toilets even common anywhere else? Fantasyland pulling out all the stops to make the stay that unique that’s for sure.

So, there you have it. When you book at Fantasyland Hotel not only are you getting the chance to stay in a room that you *almost* don’t want to leave because it’s just so cool, you are also just an elevator ride away from getting out and exploring what West Edmonton Mall has to offer.

With options like Galaxyland, the Waterpark, mini golf, ice skating, bowling and of course shopping at your fingertips during your stay, a stay at Fantasyland Hotel is truly a one-of-a-kind event.

Careful though, once you stay in one theme room you’re going to want to try them all. (We are defs going to check out the igloo room next).

The author of this article was hosted by Fantasyland Hotel