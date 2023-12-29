Calgary restaurants that closed their doors this year
The restaurant industry is always a demanding one, and occasionally that leads to closures that we never want to see.
Over the course of 2023, there were quite a few restaurant closings in Calgary, and while some of these spots plan to be revived with a new concept, others have closed for good.
Here are some of the most notable restaurant closings in Calgary in 2023.
Fergus & Bix
View this post on Instagram
Fergus & Bix, a popular restaurant and beer market, has closed down one of its Calgary locations in McKenzie Towne.
Luckily, its two other outposts in West Springs and Canmore aren’t going anywhere.
Cravings Market Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
Cravings Market Restaurant, an upscale yet casual market-style restaurant in Calgary’s Fairview community, announced it has officially closed its doors after 20 years.
The spot was open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, offering up a wide-ranging menu including pizzas, pasta, salads, and seafood, to name a few, taking flavour inspiration from around the world.
The Allium
View this post on Instagram
Popular vegetarian spot, The Allium, closed its doors in May 2023. The Beltline spot served up plenty of vegetable-forward dishes, from black bean falafels to baby bok choy caesar salad.
Diamond Bakery
View this post on Instagram
The iconic bakery in the heart of Chinatown shuttered in 2023 after more than 30 years in business. It was known for its sweet and savoury treats, including pineapple buns and egg tarts.
Grumans Catering and Deli
View this post on Instagram
The famous Calgary deli at one point had several locations in the city, but earlier this year, it announced that the Garrison Curling Club spot would be closing down.
Luckily, Gruman’s Brittania location is still open, so Calgarians can still get their hands on sandwiches, bagels, and latkes.
Foreign Concept
View this post on Instagram
One of Calgary’s most iconic restaurants, Foreign Concept, also left the food scene after eight years in business. The spot was known for its Asian-inspired dishes, such as cherry gochujang glazed pork chop and fish sauce caramel brussels sprouts.
College Bar & Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
The Mission dive and sports bar announced it was closing earlier this year. The spot has since been replaced with another outpost of Calgary bar, The Unicorn.
Socality House Cafe
View this post on Instagram
The popular 17th Avenue coffee shop sadly closed its doors in September. However, the space still operates as an event space with programming catering to the city’s creative community.
Smitty’s Family Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
Smitty’s quietly closed down its Westbrook Mall location earlier this year.
“We thank you for your long-standing patronage,” the team posted on the restaurant’s door.
Shibuya Izakaya
View this post on Instagram
This popular spot for sushi and Japanese small plates announced it was closing down after more than 20 years.
However, the restaurant teased that there may be a new location and a new concept on the way.
Marv’s Classic Soda Shop
View this post on Instagram
While not in Calgary itself, Marv’s Classic Soda Shop was a favourite spot for Calgarians visiting Black Diamond. However, the adorable 1950s-style soda shop with burgers and milkshakes sadly closed its doors in September.
Honey Lounge & Bar
The carnival-themed Honey served up some wild cocktails during its stint on 17th Avenue. However, it closed down this year after almost two years.
Tomahawk Kitchen & Bar
This local spot known for its Alberta beef and craft beer sadly closed its doors after less than a year in business.
Buffalo Wild Wings
View this post on Instagram
Popular US wing spot, Buffalo Wild Wings shut down both Calgary locations on Macleod Trail and Sunridge Mall. The restaurant since confirmed it was ending its operation in Canada.
Briggs Kitchen + Bar
The globally inspired restaurant and bar was a popular spot for eats and drinks, but sadly, it was announced that it would be closing its doors in March 2023. The spot served up delicious bites including short rib arancini, Wagyu beef dip, and mushroom devilled eggs.
Eleven26 Brasserie
This brasserie was open for lunch, brunch, and dinner. However, it announced it would be closing earlier this year.
A1 Cafe
View this post on Instagram
Serving Spanish and Filipino-inspired tapas and share plates, this spot was one of Calgary’s best restaurants. The space on 1st Street SW has since been transformed into Calcutta Cricket Club’s new home.
Con Mi Taco
View this post on Instagram
This pop-up taco spot first opened up at Shelter before heading to Meat & Bread. However, in March, Con Mi Taco announced it would be ending wrapping up. However, the team teased that big things would be coming in 2024 so watch this space.
Bazille-Nordstrom
View this post on Instagram
This Italian restaurant was tucked away inside Nordstrom at the CF Chinook Centre. However, when Nordstrom closed down in Canada, the restaurant also closed down with it.
Nue Cocktail Bar
This Calgary cocktail bar on 17th Avenue was only open for less than a year. In that time, it was visited by Calgary pop star Tate McRae. However, it sadly closed with no announcement earlier this year.
Milk Tiger
View this post on Instagram
Iconic Calgary cocktail bar Milk Tiger’s team announced the closure in an Instagram post in February 2023.
“Things aren’t going that well so we have decided to close,” stated the post.
“It’s crazy to think that in order to serve you a Sazerac 15 years ago we had to get a specialty importer’s license to bring Peychaud’s Bitters into Alberta.”
Rose & Crown
View this post on Instagram
This Calgary pub was a staple for the Beltline community for more than 35 years. However, the spot sadly closed down right at the very end of 2022.
“Thank you for all the love and support over the years,” the pub said in an Instagram post.
With files from Hogan Short