Calgary restaurants that closed their doors this year

The restaurant industry is always a demanding one, and occasionally that leads to closures that we never want to see.

Over the course of 2023, there were quite a few restaurant closings in Calgary, and while some of these spots plan to be revived with a new concept, others have closed for good.

Here are some of the most notable restaurant closings in Calgary in 2023.

Shibuya Izakaya

This popular spot for sushi and Japanese small plates announced it was closing down after more than 20 years.

However, the restaurant teased that there may be a new location and a new concept on the way.

While not in Calgary itself, Marv’s Classic Soda Shop was a favourite spot for Calgarians visiting Black Diamond. However, the adorable 1950s-style soda shop with burgers and milkshakes sadly closed its doors in September. Honey Lounge & Bar The carnival-themed Honey served up some wild cocktails during its stint on 17th Avenue. However, it closed down this year after almost two years. Tomahawk Kitchen & Bar This local spot known for its Alberta beef and craft beer sadly closed its doors after less than a year in business. Buffalo Wild Wings View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buffalo Wild Wings (@bwwings) Popular US wing spot, Buffalo Wild Wings shut down both Calgary locations on Macleod Trail and Sunridge Mall. The restaurant since confirmed it was ending its operation in Canada. Briggs Kitchen + Bar The globally inspired restaurant and bar was a popular spot for eats and drinks, but sadly, it was announced that it would be closing its doors in March 2023. The spot served up delicious bites including short rib arancini, Wagyu beef dip, and mushroom devilled eggs.

This brasserie was open for lunch, brunch, and dinner. However, it announced it would be closing earlier this year.

Serving Spanish and Filipino-inspired tapas and share plates, this spot was one of Calgary’s best restaurants. The space on 1st Street SW has since been transformed into Calcutta Cricket Club’s new home.

This pop-up taco spot first opened up at Shelter before heading to Meat & Bread. However, in March, Con Mi Taco announced it would be ending wrapping up. However, the team teased that big things would be coming in 2024 so watch this space.

This Italian restaurant was tucked away inside Nordstrom at the CF Chinook Centre. However, when Nordstrom closed down in Canada, the restaurant also closed down with it.

This Calgary cocktail bar on 17th Avenue was only open for less than a year. In that time, it was visited by Calgary pop star Tate McRae. However, it sadly closed with no announcement earlier this year.

Iconic Calgary cocktail bar Milk Tiger’s team announced the closure in an Instagram post in February 2023.

“Things aren’t going that well so we have decided to close,” stated the post.

“It’s crazy to think that in order to serve you a Sazerac 15 years ago we had to get a specialty importer’s license to bring Peychaud’s Bitters into Alberta.”

This Calgary pub was a staple for the Beltline community for more than 35 years. However, the spot sadly closed down right at the very end of 2022.

“Thank you for all the love and support over the years,” the pub said in an Instagram post.