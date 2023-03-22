There have been quite a few sad restaurant closures in YYC recently, and unfortunately, Eleven26 Brasserie is another one.

This brasserie restaurant was a spot for lunch, brunch, and dinner. It’s sad news to see it leaving the dining scene so quickly. The closure was abrupt, with just a few words on the team’s Instagram and website.

“We are closed for business, all the best YYC!” the Eleven26 Instagram bio now reads.

On the website, the homepage says “CLOSED – THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!”

Located in the heart of Kensington, this was a brasserie concept, which is essentially an informal restaurant, common in France or inspired by French culture, and offering a large selection of drinks is common.

Brunch items here included dishes like a smoked salmon benny and a Spanish chorizo hash bowl, with complimentary coffee the entire time.

Other menu items included mussel pots, scotch eggs, and a burger made with prime rib beef and all the fixings. There was even a homemade Beef Bourguignon made with burgundy red wine and served with beef demi, mushrooms, and focaccia.

We will miss this neighbourhood spot and its interesting food dishes, like macaroni and cheese made with cavatappi pasta in a rich and creamy cheese sauce topped with truffle oil.

Eleven26 Brasserie

Address: 1126 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

