As we get ready for the start of the NHL Playoffs, a popular sports bar has shut down with Buffalo Wild Wings closing its Calgary locations.

Both their Macleod Trail and Sunridge Mall locations abruptly shut their doors and a spokesperson for the wing chain confirmed they won’t reopen.

“Buffalo Wild Wings has made the difficult decision to close our two sports bars in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. We want to thank the Calgary community for their patronage throughout the years.”

No reason was given for the closure and, at least publicly, there were no indications this was coming.

Buffalo Wild Wings is a massive chain serving plenty of sports bar classics including, obviously, tons of wings options.

We are entering prime sports bar season with the NHL and NBA heading towards their playoffs, the MLB season about to start, both the men’s and women’s March Madness tournaments heading towards crowning champions, and a summer of big fights from the UFC and boxing.

Now sports fans in Calgary have two fewer options to choose from for all of those events.

The news caught many off guard with lots of questions remaining.

@BWWings Wow Closed both Calgary Locations of Buffalo Wild Wings with NO Notice. What about the Staff? How did they handle that? How did they treat their staff if their treating their customers this way. — Steinsgate🍁 (@Icyred64) March 26, 2023

In search of answers, at least one person is going all the way to the top.