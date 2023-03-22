There have been quite a few sad restaurant closures in YYC recently, and unfortunately, A1 Cafe is another one.

Serving Spanish and Filipino-inspired tapas and share plates, this was one of the most beautiful rooms in Calgary. It was always a very under-appreciated spot that really was one of the best restaurants in the city. It’s sad news to see it leaving.

The last day is March 22. The team shared the sudden news in an Instagram post.

“We know it’s unexpected,” stated the team in an Instagram post.

“Thank you to everyone who dined with us. We appreciate you. The Tea House will remain open, so drop by for drinks, comedy, and good times in the basement.”

This has been a special place for food and cocktails. The menu included many creative staples influenced by different cultures. The khachapuri, a traditional Georgian dish that is basically a pizza-like food item that was a rich mixture of cooked cheese, confit mushrooms, truffle honey, and egg yolk, was one of our favourite dishes of 2022.

It’s a sad loss for the city’s dining scene.

At least the Tea House is still open, a Chinese retro-lounge that serves up craft cocktails and small plates in both an intimate setting and at times, a more lively one too.

A1 Cafe

Address: 1213 1st Street SW, Calgary

