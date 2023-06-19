There were plenty of great restaurants that opened last month in Calgary, but sadly, one of the most popular food spots is closing next month: Grumans Catering and Deli.

“We will be closing down our Garrison Curling Club location effective July 1,” the team stated in an Instagram post.

It wasn’t too long ago (August 2022) that Grumans closed its 230 11th Avenue SE Calgary location because the lease ended and ownership had chosen not to renew.

It isn’t all bad news though.

“Don’t worry, our Britannia location will still be there for all your deli cravings.”

The Britannia outpost is still going strong and is located at 5103 Elbow Drive SW.

The concept, which is inspired by the iconic delis in Montreal and New York City, has an incredible delicatessen menu with options for bagels, sandwiches, sweets, and nosh items like potato latkes. The Rueben is one of the best in the city.

In other bittersweet news, the owner of this staple spot will be retiring.

“After 40 years in the restaurant business, Peter, our owner, has decided to hang up his apron.”

The Garrison Curling Club location’s last day of service will be Saturday, July 1.

“A big thank you for all the support over the years and all the best Peter!” read the post. “You’ve earned it!”