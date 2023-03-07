There have been quite a few sad restaurant closures in YYC recently, and unfortunately, Con Mi Taco is another one.

Operating out of Meat and Bread in the Grain Exchange Building, Con Mi Taco has been serving up some of the city’s best Mexican food and tacos on select nights of the week. It started in the Shelter Cocktail Bar as a pop-up to become an “in-the-know” spot in downtown YYC.

The team recently shared the sudden news in an Instagram post.

“Our popup will end on our three-year anniversary on March 14th,” the team stated in an Instagram post. “We’ll be open and still sling’in tacos until the last one sells out. Don’t miss out on this because we’ll definitely miss all of you.”

This has been a special place for authentic Mexican food. The tortillas are made with corn and ground by hand in the morning. each taco is made-to-order. The space only seats about 20 people, so spots to sit are in very high demand, but it fills the room with electricity that feels fun and exciting. It’s a sad loss for the city’s dining scene.

“Farewell YYC!” read the Instagram post. “This has been an amazing three years!”

“We’d like to thank all the people that have supported us throughout the years. It’s been a wild ride.”

The taco joint reflected on its time serving the taco lovers of Calgary.

“ConMi was created because we had a true love and passion for great food,” stated the Instagram post. “We decided to open our doors through the first set of lockdowns in 2020 as an opportunity for Calgarians to have access to great takeout food. Little did we know how quickly this concept would take off. Selling our preorders for tacos in minutes and having lineups down the street.”

We will miss this adored neighbourhood spot and its authentic food, like the nachos, margaritas, birria tacos, or the shrimp gobernador served with butter sautéed shrimp, stewed peppers, crema, and shredded lettuce and cabbage.

It’s unclear what’s next for the team here, but it does hope to inspire the future.

“We hope that we are able to inspire the next set of pop-ups to have much success.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Con Mi Taco (@conmitaco)

Con Mi Taco

Address: 821 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram