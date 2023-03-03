There have been quite a few sad restaurant closures in YYC recently, and unfortunately, Bazille-Nordstrom is another one.

It isn’t just the restaurant that’s closing — Nordstrom is closing all of its stores in Canada by the summer. Sadly, this includes all of the restaurants, coffee shops, and bars.

Nordstrom broke the news after reporting its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings, adding that the closures will include Nordstrom Rack stores.

Nordstrom told Dished that its food services and restaurant locations, including Ebars, will wind down on or before March 15, 2023.

Tucked away in the Nordstrom, Bazille is a bistro serving Italian classics in a chic and inviting setting. It was definitely one of the best spots to eat at CF Chinook Centre.

It’s an affordable fine-dining menu with starters that include heirloom tomatoes and burrata and cilantro lime tacos. There are amazing sandwiches and mains, but we loved going for the Margherita or the chef’s feature pizza. The kitchen used brick-oven-baked pizzas that were best enjoyed sitting at any of the tables, which were quiet and felt away from the hustle and bustle of the mall.

Stay tuned for all updates on all of the Nordstrom restaurant closures happening this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by [email protected] SoNo (@bazillesonocollection)

Bazille-Nordstrom

Address: 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Instagram