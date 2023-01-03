There were so many sad restaurant closures in YYC in 2022, and unfortunately, there is another permanently closed restaurant just a few days into the new year: the Rose & Crown.

This is an iconic Calgary pub and a fixture of the community for more than 35 years. it’s located at 1503 4th Street SW.

It was originally a funeral home built in the 1920s and was turned into a bar in 1986. The traditional pub and restaurant was also said to be haunted.

The well-loved pub is reportedly home to three spirits, (not including the dozens behind the bar), which are of a little boy who often hides behind the furnace, a middle-aged lady dressed in white, and a man who is believed to be her lover.

The team announced the closure in a sudden Instagram post.

“With saddened Hearts the Rose and Crown will be closed permanently,” stated the post. “Thank you for all the love and support over the years.”

This popular food spot offered a comfort menu with bar snacks, sandwiches, salads, pizza, and more. It’s been a fixture of the city for more than three decades, an astonishing feat for any business.

We will miss the incredible options here, like the Chicken Pamageddon sandwich, American Smash burger, Spicy Luau pizza topped with spicy capicola, fresh pineapple, jalapenos, and so much more.

Owner Larry Davis said the rising costs and high rent were a few of the key factors that caused the closure.

From January 6 to 13, items, equipment, memorabilia, and more will be auctioned off.

Address: 1503 4th Street SW, Calgary

