There are always exciting openings to look forward to, but it looks like a popular Calgary spot has closed its doors: College Bar & Restaurant.

This bar and restaurant in the heart of the Mission community has been a go-to watering hole for sports and good times. Located on 4th Street, this spot was an old-school dive bar that offered local beer, spirits, wine, snacks, sports, and games.

There was no notice or post about the closure. It was up in the air what was happening, but with a sign for The Unicorn replacing it, it now seems official. That also means this isn’t all bad news because The Unicorn is one of the best bars in the city.

The entire menu here was traditional pub food, all at a super affordable price.

There were wings, poutine, nachos, wraps, loads of craft beer options, and awesome deals on shots and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by College Bar & Restaurant (@collegebarmission)

College Bar & Restaurant

Address: 1919 4th Street SW, Calgary

