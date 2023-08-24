There are always exciting openings to look forward to, but it looks like a popular Calgary spot is closing its doors soon: the Socality House Cafe.

This popular spot is the heart and soul of YYC for many people. It’s been a go-to coffee destination for the community and a great space for so many since it opened at the end of 2021. Located on 17th Ave, Socality has a huge outdoor space and multiple floors with intimate rooms, much like a cozy house.

Thankfully, it’s just the cafe portion of the concept that will be closing. The last day of service will be on Monday, September 4.

The team posted the news in an Instagram post.

“After much review, it has become clear that the cafe portion of Socality House has not been a sustainable part of the business in its current form,” stated the post.

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to conclude cafe operations at Socality House.”

Thankfully, this space has been a communal hub for local businesses, people, events, workouts, pop-ups, and more, and that will continue — it’s just the cafe that is closing. In happier news, the team will be launching even more events than before, starting with creative classes and workshops that will begin in October.

The entire cafe menu here was fantastic, serving up incredible espresso-style drinks and more. It really was one of the best coffee shops in YYC.

Stay tuned for updates and announcements regarding this closure and all future closed restaurants, bars, and cafes in YYC. In the post, the cafe also thanked everyone who has supported them. "We want to express our deepest thank you to the community, our incredible House team and staff, and everyone who has supported us since day one."

Socality House Cafe

Address: 831 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram