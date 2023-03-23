There have been quite a few sad restaurant closures in YYC recently, and unfortunately, Briggs Kitchen + Bar is another one.

Home of the bumblebee logo, this globally inspired restaurant and bar was a popular spot for eats and drinks. It’s sad news to see it leaving. The last day was on March 22.

The team recently shared the sudden news in an Instagram post.

“We can’t thank you enough for your support, appreciation and patronage,” stated the Briggs team in an Instagram post.

“The time has come to move on. Briggs Kitchen & Bar is now a memory. You will certainly be in ours and we sure hope to be in some of yours.”

This has been a special place for so many YYC diners. The menu included so many inventive dishes, many of which were cooked over natural fire. It’s a sad loss for the city’s dining scene.

We will miss this fun Beltline spot and its delicious food, like the short rib arancini, Wagyu beef dip, mushroom devilled eggs, or the paella served with calamari, prawns, chorizo, chicken, and saffron rice.

This was the same building as the iconic Cannery Row seafood restaurant which is one of the most missed food spots in YYC.

