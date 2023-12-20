Yogost: Popular bubble tea shop opens second location in Calgary

Yogost, a popular yogurt-based bubble tea spot, has just opened a brand-new location in Calgary.

The latest outpost has just opened up at T&T Supermarket at the Pacific Place Mall, where Yogost will be serving up dozens of delicious yogurt drinks.

Yogost, a BC-based yogurt drink shop, prides itself on its yogurt drinks, which are rich in nutrients, using ingredients such as probiotic yogurt, organic milk, whole grain purple rice, and fruit.

They have several different yogurt options available, from rice yogurt, yogurt slush, fruit yogurt, fruit tea yogurt slush, mochi yogurt and yogurt foam treats in so many different flavours.

Some of the most popular drinks include the peach mango yogurt, the peach mochi yogurt topped with cream and marshmallows and the Oreo mochi yogurt with crumbled cookies on top.

To celebrate the opening of the new Calgary location, Yogost is offering out tons of deals, including buy-one-get-one offers on December 20, buy-one-get-one 50% off between December 21 and 23 and 20% off purchases between December 24 and 26.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hey! I’m Yogost (@yogostcalgary)



Yogost’s first outpost in Chinatown opened in July 2022, where it was met with huge lines of people desperate to get their hands on the unique yogurt drinks.

Yogost currently has nine locations in Vancouver and more outposts in Saskatchewan, Winnipeg and Toronto.

Address: T&T Supermarket – 800-999 36th Street NE, Calgary

Instagram