There have been quite a few sad restaurant closures in YYC recently, and unfortunately, the Honey Lounge & Bar is another one.

The Honey Lounge & Bar was known to most in the city of Calgary as a fun space with even more fun menu items. It’s sad news to see it shuttered.

The carnival-themed spot guaranteed good times, offering up fun cocktails, fair-inspired eats, and unique decor, complete with a kissing booth. The menu included dishes such as the Everything Birthday Waffle, Banana Split Funnel Cake, Cinnamon Sugar Apple Fries, and a Blooming Onion that looks like something straight out of the Calgary Stampede.

The cocktail menu was carnival-inspired as well, with a Ferrero Rocher Martini (using a Ferrero chocolate and marshmallows for the garnish), the Bottle Rocket (rimmed with candy and topped with cotton candy and other sweet treats), and the Creamsicle Cocktail, which comes complete with — you guessed it — an orange Creamsicle.

The team has since deleted its Instagram account.

We will miss this fun 17th Avenue spot and its carnival-style vibes.

Honey Lounge & Bar

Address: 1324 17th Avenue SW, Calgary