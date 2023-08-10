Honey Lounge & Bar in Calgary permanently closes its doors
There have been quite a few sad restaurant closures in YYC recently, and unfortunately, the Honey Lounge & Bar is another one.
The Honey Lounge & Bar was known to most in the city of Calgary as a fun space with even more fun menu items. It’s sad news to see it shuttered.
The carnival-themed spot guaranteed good times, offering up fun cocktails, fair-inspired eats, and unique decor, complete with a kissing booth. The menu included dishes such as the Everything Birthday Waffle, Banana Split Funnel Cake, Cinnamon Sugar Apple Fries, and a Blooming Onion that looks like something straight out of the Calgary Stampede.
- You might also like:
- 11 superior grocery stores for the best shopping in Calgary
- 10 most popular Cineplex VIP food items ranked from worst to best (PHOTOS)
- Calgary’s newest premium private room karaoke bar just opened
The cocktail menu was carnival-inspired as well, with a Ferrero Rocher Martini (using a Ferrero chocolate and marshmallows for the garnish), the Bottle Rocket (rimmed with candy and topped with cotton candy and other sweet treats), and the Creamsicle Cocktail, which comes complete with — you guessed it — an orange Creamsicle.
The team has since deleted its Instagram account.
We will miss this fun 17th Avenue spot and its carnival-style vibes.
Honey Lounge & Bar
Address: 1324 17th Avenue SW, Calgary