Fergus & Bix: Restaurant and beer market to close McKenzie Towne spot

Dec 15 2023, 11:18 pm
Fergus & Bix, a popular restaurant and beer market, is closing down one of its Calgary locations.

The popular spot offers up a huge selection of brunch, lunch and dinner options and sells dozens of locally brewed beers.

But sadly, the McKenzie Towne outpost of Fergus & Bix is set to close very soon.

Scott Shipley of Fergus & Bix told Dished that he had been approached by a group that bought the McKenzie Towne location from him, adding that the group would be opening its own restaurant pub concept at the location in January. He added that the new owners would take over the space from January 1, 2024.

However, if you’re a Fergus & Bix fan, you can breathe a sigh of relief, as Shipley confirmed that the West Springs and Canmore locations “are not going anywhere.”

While locals may miss the McKenzie Towne spot, we’re glad to hear that the restaurant will be sticking around in Alberta.

Fergus & Bix is known for its excellent brunch selection, with everything from breakfast sandwiches, Eggs Benedict, breakfast pizza, and cinnamon swirl French toast on the menu.

It also serves up sandwiches, soups, salads, burgers, and pizzas, to name a few.

We’re glad to hear that Fergus & Bix isn’t gone for good!

Fergus & Bix McKenzie Towne

Address: 26 McKenzie Towne Gate, Calgary

Instagram

