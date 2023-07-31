There have been quite a few sad restaurant closures in YYC recently, and unfortunately, The Allium is another one.

The Allium was known to most vegetarians of Calgary already, but it always felt like a secret spot to most, even though it was located in the heart of the city. It’s sad news to see it shuttered and its last day was at the end of May.

It was small, intimate, worker-owned and operated, and one of the best restaurants in YYC.

The Allium was an upscale vegetarian restaurant set inside a very hip and comfortable atmosphere. The menu was short and sweet and designed to be shared.

The team made the announcement in an Instagram post.

“It is with a heavy yet happy heart that we announce the closure of The Allium Restaurant,” stated the post. “This decision did not come easily; however, we have decided to close this chapter of our lives, and move on to new opportunities and adventures!”

“We want to thank everyone who has been a part of this project, and to the thousands of patrons that helped support our veggie-centred culinary experience, and attempt to grow the solidarity economy. Creating alternative structures within a capitalist society is not easy, but is extremely worthwhile and necessary.”

“As always, we are happy to share our experience and any relevant information with anyone looking to start a worker-owned enterprise. It’s been a slice Calgary!”

We will miss this fun Beltline spot and its vegetarian food, like the Allium Mezze Plate, Fried Forbidden Rice, and charred Sichuan vegetables.

The Allium

Address: 211a 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram