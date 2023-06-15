There have been quite a few sad restaurant closures in YYC recently, and unfortunately, Foreign Concept is another one.

Known for its contemporary Asian cuisine, this spot for inventive dishes and cocktails won several awards during its time, like landing on Canada’s Top 100. It’s sad news to see it leaving after eight years in business.

Ownership shared the news on Instagram.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform all of you that we have made the decision not to renew our lease in a space that has been home to us for quite some time,” stated the Instagram post.

“Through all of the good times, hard times, and COVID times, we couldn’t have made it this far without the love we received from the Calgary community.”

This has been a popular spot in the heart of the city. The menu included many incredible items like cherry gochujang glazed pork chops, char siu pork, shrimp and pineapple fried rice, and the outstanding fish sauce caramel Brussels sprouts.

The team thanked their guests…

“First and foremost, we want to thank all of our guests – old and new – for supporting us over the course of the last 8 years.”

And their staff…

“Thank you to all of our staff over the years that made this space what it was, and for sticking with us through it all.”

It’s not all bad news though. The team recently opened the new Bar Chouette, an exciting new French-influenced contemporary wine and cocktail bar in Calgary.

Foreign Concept

Address: 1011 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram