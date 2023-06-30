There were plenty of great restaurants that opened last month in Calgary, but sadly, one of the most popular food spots is closing next month: Diamond Bakery.

“We just wanted to let everyone know that Diamond Bakery will be closing on July 2,” the Calgary Chinatown Instagram stated in a recent post.

“After 30 years of serving our community delicious buns and egg tarts, the owner has decided to retire.⁠”

It has been a staple for the Chinatown community, so it’s sad to see the local bakery shutter, especially after such a long time.

This hidden gem of a food spot offered sweet and savoury baked goods, with a specialty in pineapple buns and egg tarts. It’s been a fixture of the city for more than 30 years, an astonishing feat for any business.

The bakery is located inside the HSBC Bank on 3rd Avenue.

We will miss the incredible menu here, like the BBQ pork buns, curry buns, egg tarts, pineapple buns, steamed pudding, and so much more.

The reason isn’t entirely sad news though, as the owners have decided to retire.

Stop in, say hello and thank you, and grab some egg tarts while you still can before it closes on Sunday, July 2.

“Owner of Diamond Bakery Henry Chan is one of the many kindest and most hard-working merchants you will find in Calgary Chinatown and we wish him all the best in his retirement. ”