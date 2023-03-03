There were so many sad restaurant closures in YYC in 2022, and unfortunately, there was recently another closed spot: Nue Cocktail Bar.

This Calgary cocktail bar, which only just opened in April of 2022, has closed. Located at 608 17th Avenue SW, it’s sad to see this one shutter so quickly. There was even a celebrity sighting here in its short time being open.

The team didn’t announce anything on social media. One day, it was just closed. On Google, it’s listed as temporarily closed, so here’s hoping the team will return to the Calgary downtown cocktail scene soon.

Offering something “new for nonconformists,” this hip room promised an intimate and elegant experience. It was a great size and location for dates and small groups but also large enough to socialize and meet people. It was an easy stop for any 17th Ave bar crawl.

Visitors here came for fresh versions and creations of best craft cocktails, designing and creating new original cocktails every week. The food dishes were simple small plate appetizers like calamari, wings, and charcuterie boards.

When it first opened, it had big summer plans, including being a place for live DJ shows on its second-floor patio.

This is especially sad news after the recent closure of Milk Tiger, one of the best cocktail bars in Calgary.

Stay tuned for all updates on this cocktail bar and whether something will replace it or if it will reopen to the public.

Nue Cocktail Bar

Address: 608 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

