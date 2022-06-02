Canadian pop star and So You Think You Can Dance finalist Tate McRae was just spotted at 17th Avenue’s newest cocktail bar.

The Calgary-born artist, who just released a brand new album, I Used To Think I Could Fly, stopped by Nue Cocktail Bar in Calgary.

Nue is an intimate and elegant spot for “non-conformists.” It’s a hip new spot that’s the perfect size for dates and large enough to socialize and meet people.

There is a cosmopolitan vibe here that feels authentic, not just because of the room’s design but also because of the drinks and food.

The singer-songwriter posed for a picture when she visited the bar this week.

“The beautiful & Talented @tatemcrae gave us a visit!!” nueyyc posted to Instagram. “Congratulations on the new album #iusedtothinkicouldfly.”

McRae, who was once called a “gift from God” by Paula Abdul, is likely taking some time off to celebrate her new album. She’s also about to go on tour in the United Kingdom and then Australia and the United States.

Calgary seems to have more and more celebrity sightings recently, especially with concerts coming back, sports in full force, and more film sets shooting here.

The hobbits from Lord of the Rings and Alice Cooper were also recently spotted dining at a couple of Calgary’s most incredible places.

Even Calgary Flames six-time All-Star Johnny Gaudreau was just spotted at a taco spot post Battle of Alberta loss.

You never know who you’ll run into when you’re out in YYC!

Nue Cocktail Bar

Address: 608 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram