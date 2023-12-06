Cravings Market Restaurant: Calgary spot announces closure

There’s been another sad loss in Calgary’s restaurant scene.

Cravings Market Restaurant, an upscale yet casual market-style restaurant in Calgary’s Fairview community, announced it has officially closed its doors after 20 years.

In a statement posted on the restaurant’s website, it was revealed that the restaurant would be shutting due to “unfavourable business factors.”

“We will miss the Fairview community that has welcomed our business from day one. Furthermore, we are beyond grateful to our Cravings family from the dedicated employees and vendors to all the customers near and far that have supported us throughout our many years,” the restaurant said.

The spot was open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, offering up a wide-ranging menu including pizzas, pasta, salads, and seafood, to name a few, taking flavour inspiration from around the world.

Luckily, Calgarians don’t need to say goodbye to Cravings completely. Cravings Bistro, a smaller concept, will remain open at Calgary’s Arts Commons building, where they’ll have a menu of soups, salads, pizza, sandwiches, and more.

Cravings Market Restaurant

Address: 7207 Fairmount Drive SE, Calgary

