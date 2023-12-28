Paris Baguette: Famous Korean bakery opens its first Calgary location

A world-famous bakery serving up delicious treats such as mochi donuts and pastries has just opened its first location in Calgary.

Paris Baguette, a French-inspired Korean bakery, has finally opened its doors in Calgary at a brand new location in Beacon Hill, and Dished went down to explore the new concept.

The new location is a dream for those who love baked goods, selling everything from beautifully decorated cakes to freshly baked bread, pastries, gourmet sandwiches, and so much more.

Paris Baguette already has over 4,000 locations around the world, but despite its popularity, it still feels like a classic cozy neighbourhood cafe.

Navigating the spot is super easy: you just grab a tray and get ready to load it up with all the pastries you want to try and believe us, there are a lot of them.

The hardest part is just narrowing down your faves from the huge selection of sweet and savoury goods.

One of the highlights is the deliciously chewy strawberry or matcha mochi donuts which are a must-try if you’re visiting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

With a great selection of seasonal drinks, teas, and coffees, Paris Baguette is the perfect spot to level up your next coffee break.

Paris Baguette has been taking Canada by storm, opening its first location in Toronto earlier this year, with further spots opening up in Ontario, Edmonton, and now Calgary.

We can’t wait to see if more Calgary outposts are on the horizon.

Address: 11846 Sarcee Trail NW H111, Calgary

Instagram