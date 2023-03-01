There were so many sad restaurant closures in YYC in 2022, and unfortunately, there is another permanently closed spot: Milk Tiger.

This is an iconic Calgary cocktail bar that first opened back in 2008. It was a 4th Street staple spot for 15 years, located at 2004 4th Street SW.

The team announced the closure in a sudden Instagram post.

“Things aren’t going that well so we have decided to close,” stated the post.

“It’s crazy to think that in order to serve you a Sazerac 15 years ago we had to get a specialty importer’s license to bring Peychaud’s Bitters into Alberta.”

“Time and Tide, friends!” the post continued.

When Milk Tiger, one of the best cocktail bars in Calgary, first opened, it made quite the impression as one of the first places doing great drinks. Along with its quirky name, it quickly developed a great reputation.

The rest of the world also took notice of Milk Tiger when it was named one of the World’s Best Cocktail Bars by Condé Nast Traveler.

Milk Tiger became renowned for the mixology talents of its bartenders and management staff, and it was always fun to watch them do their thing. The long drink list here included well-known and lesser-known classic cocktails, like the Negroni, Last Word, Pimm’s Cup, Singapore Sling, and many more.

On January 5, Milk Tiger reopened after a short closure due to the pandemic and it was an exciting return that many people were happy to see. That’s why this news hits a little harder – it felt like the cocktail bar was back for good.

We will miss the elevated diner-style food, like the meatloaf, devilled eggs, green bean casserole, and a mac n’ cheese recipe that changed things up by using gnocchi.

Milk Tiger

Address: 2004 4th Street SW, Calgary

