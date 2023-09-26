Smitty's Family Restaurant in Calgary permanently closes its doors
There have been quite a few sad restaurant closures in YYC recently, and unfortunately, a popular Smitty’s Family Restaurant is one of them.
Smitty’s is known to most Canadians as a reliable and go-to family-friendly spot for breakfast, but also lunch and dinner.
The team quietly shuttered its doors at its Westbrook Mall location. There are still two others in YYC (9640 Macleod Trail S and #30 185 East Hills Boulevard SE).
“We thank you for your long-standing patronage,” the team posted on the door of the restaurant.”
It was a fun spot that we will miss, and it had quite a few dedicated customers, so this news will be a sad shock.
We will miss this fun menu and its comfort food like the meatball sub, ginger beef rice bowl, or the steak-cut onion rings.
Address: 1200 37th Street SW #7, Calgary