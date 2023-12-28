7 biggest celebrity restaurant sightings in Calgary this year

The restaurant scene in Calgary is booming and it looks as though a fair few celebrities have taken note.

Calgary restaurants saw a host of huge names visiting over the past year, from rappers to Hollywood actors. Here are seven of the biggest celebrity restaurant sightings in Calgary in 2023.

Jon Hamm

Mad Men actor Jon Hamm has spent a lot of time in Calgary over the last year filming the latest season of Fargo.

During his time in town, Hamm was spotted at Ethiopian cafe Aggüdo Coffee Roasters in Kensington, which he reportedly visited frequently during filming.

Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Nico Parker

You may have heard of a little series called The Last Of Us, which premiered on HBO this year. The hit series was filmed all over Alberta, including Calgary.

Sharing a throwback to their time in the city, Bella Ramsey posted a photo with castmates Pedro Pascal and Nico Parker outside the popular Calgary restaurant Pigeonhole.

Guy Fieri

The Mayor of Flavourtown himself, Guy Fieri, was spotted all over the city earlier this year filming for the latest season of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

While he was in town, Fieri visited Heaven Restaurant & Market, Saffron Street, Calgary Momo House, and Salt & Pepper.

Diplo

The Calgary Stampede is always a great time for celeb spotting in the city, and 2023 was no exception.

Diplo was in town to play a headline show at Cowboys Music Festival, but he still made time to check out a Calgary restaurant.

The American DJ made a pitstop at steakhouse Smuggler’s Inn, even trying out a heavily garnished Caesar during his visit.

“I guess this is what they drink in Calgary,” he posted on his Instagram story.

Russ

During the Stampede, Russ also paid a visit to YYC. Ahead of opening up the Coca-Cola stage, the American rapper put a call out on social media, asking for restaurant recommendations for his time in the city.

While he never officially shared which restaurant he visited, Russ did post a pretty big hint on Threads in the form of a unique menu item: ass. The dish is actually on the menu at the Japanese restaurant Shokunin.

Bryce Vine

American rapper and singer Bryce Vine was spotted at Calgary restaurant Mister M. during a visit to Cowtown in July.

Vine, who was performing at the Calgary Stampede, isn’t a stranger to the Calgary food scene, as he was also seen at Bridgette Bar in 2022.

Wiz Khalifa

Another Stampede time sighting was US rapper Wiz Khalifa, who took the opportunity to party at Calgary nightclub Papi.

Wiz was seen out and about at the tequila and margarita dance club.