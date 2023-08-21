FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Closings

Marv's Classic Soda Shop is permanently closing its doors

Hogan Short
|
Aug 21 2023, 6:47 pm
@marvs_classic_soda_shop/Instagram | Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock

There have been quite a few sad restaurant closures in the YYC area recently, and unfortunately, Marv’s Classic Soda Shop is another one.

Known for its 1950s-inspired vibe, this soda shop was known for serving milkshakes, burgers, candy, and ice cream. It’s sad news to see it leaving after a very impressive 23 years in business.

The final day will be on Monday, September 4. The news was recently shared on Instagram.

“Well friends, the time has come for Marv’s Classic Soda Shop to close the doors,” stated the post. “After 23 years, retirement is beckoning. It’s a difficult decision and not made lightly.”

“Please visit us over the next few weeks.”

To celebrate this chapter coming to an end, everything will be on sale until the closure.

“Our food is still fantastic, the ice cream is ready to scoop and I may still have a song to sing,” the post also stated.

This has been a popular and much-loved spot in Black Diamond, Alberta. The menu included many incredible items like country fried chicken, the peanut butter burger, ice cream sodas, floats, gourmet hot dogs, and more.

Marv’s Classic Soda Shop

Address: 121 Centre Avenue W, Black Diamond

Instagram

