13 notable Vancouver restaurants that opened this winter

We’ve already filled you in on the notable restaurant closures that went down this winter, but let’s brighten things up with the biggest openings, shall we?

From an iconic Filipino fast-food chain we’ve been patiently anticipating to intriguing local concepts we can’t wait to dig into.

Here are 13 notable Vancouver restaurant openings that happened this winter.

Named after the grandfather of a Kitchen Table partner, Carlino promises classic Friulian dishes and bites from nearby regions of Trentino and Veneto. Carlino’s culinary program will be led by award-winning chef Mark Perrier, who created a menu that pays homage to BC and Northern Italy alike.

Address: 1115 Alberni Street (Level 3), Vancouver

Phone: 604-695-1115

Zarak, like its sister restaurant Afghan Kitchen, uses family recipes, “mum’s recipes,” as the team puts it. The new eatery has a drink program featuring BC and international wines, local beers, and an extensive cocktail, mocktail, coffee, and tea selection as well.

Address: 2102 Main Street, Vancouver

Vancouver’s new sweet spot Nukid Cafe, has opened, and we had to check it out for ourselves. The 1660 Robson Street destination quietly opened on January 14 under limited hours to start. It offers a selection of Korean-style baked goods and drinks too.

Address: 1660 Robson Street, Vancouver

This restaurant offers a menu of plant-based eats in a space that boasts seating for 150 people inside and on its outdoor patio space. Diners can expect eats like Mushroom Kara-age, Fried Taro Roll, Sunchoke Black Truffle Risotto, and Mushroom Pate, to name just a few.

Address: 1079 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Charcuterie Vancouver’s new store is located at 2766 West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano. The location is a convenient short walk from the beach, which means delicious picnics to-go are in our future when the warmer months return.

Address: 2766 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

It might be a fresh concept, but Vancouver’s newest pub has a ton of history behind it. The pub is called Hero’s Welcome, and it’s now open inside a long-time former Main Street Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans club.

Address: 3917 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-1020

The wait is over for fans of Paris-based fashion and music concept Maison Kitsuné, as the label has opened its first Canadian brick-and-mortar store and its house cafe, Café Kitsuné. The new retail location and eatery are located at 159 and 157 Water Street, respectively, in Vancouver’s historic Gastown neighbourhood.

Address: 157 Water Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 1A7

Phone: 236-477-4777

Famous Canadian chicken chain Mary Brown’s has officially landed in Vancouver. The national, quick-service eatery was founded in St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador in 1969 and has since grown to operate nearly 200 locations across the country.

Address: 6549 Main Street, Vancouver

Popular ghost kitchen concept Yasma has found a permanent home in a brick-and-mortar space in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour. The Middle Eastern restaurant is now open and operating at 550 Denman Street, and it’s serving up incredible flavours and an authentic, all-encompassing Levantine experience.

Address: 550 Denman Street, Vancouver

Good news for fans of Filipino fast-food joint Jollibee: the highly anticipated restaurant location on Granville Street is finally open. This opening saw huge lines and even spending limits for customers that made it to the front of the queue.

Address: 833 Granville Street, Vancouver

This concept is from the team behind Published on Main, so you know it’s going to be good. The new destination for dinner, late-night bites, and natural wines and cocktails is located in The Whip’s former space at 209 East 6th Avenue.

Address: 209 East 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Known for its light, smooth broth, which is slowly simmered for 12 hours, Menya Itto is now open at 1479 Robson Street. The broth is famous for its balance of chicken, seafood, and curated Japanese ingredients.

Address: 1479 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-6898

Vancouver’s new spot for Hawaiian-style eats has officially opened its doors: Hānai Restaurant. The restaurant is launching at 1590 Commercial Drive, the former address of Ugly Dumpling, which closed at the end of 2021.

Address: 1590 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

