Vancouver’s new spot for Hawaiian-style eats is officially opening its doors: Hānai Restaurant opens today.

The restaurant is launching at 1590 Commercial Drive, the former address of Ugly Dumpling, which closed at the end of 2021.

Owners shared posts on social media saying they’ll be whipping up eats inspired by their upbringing on O’ahu, Hawaii, and serving them up alongside wines, sake, and thoughtfully curated cocktails.

Reservations are open, so be sure to pop in when you can!

Hānai Restaurant

Address: 1590 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

