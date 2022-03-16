This year is going to be a big one for Canadian foodies, thanks to all the international expansion news coming our way.

We can’t help but get excited to try all the new and tasty food offerings making their way to Canada.

Check out these four international restaurant brands that are open or opening soon in Canada for the first time ever.

Maison Kitsuné is coming to Vancouver, and so is the French-Japanese music and fashion label’s popular food and beverage concept: Café Kitsuné.

There are currently Café Kitsuné locations in Shanghai, Beijing, London, Paris, Jakarta, Bangkok, and New York, to name a few. The Vancouver locations will be the company’s first in Canada.

Canada’s first Wingstop location is getting ready to open in Toronto, and we now know exactly where it will be located.

“Flavours coming to Toronto in 2022,” reads signage on the door, covering any chance of curious eyes taking a peek at what’s inside. The food chain has over 1,500 locations across the globe.

Pizza Maru, internationally known for its Korean pizza, has announced it will open its first Canadian franchise in Toronto later this year.

The Korean chain opened at 6048 Yonge Street, near Finch Station.

Odd Burger has announced it will be opening dozens of new locations in BC and Alberta.

The popular Canadian vegan fast-food chain has signed a franchise deal for 36 Odd Burger locations to open in the provinces over the next seven years.

This concept currently operates locations in Toronto, London, Windsor, and Vaughan, with plans for outposts in Calgary, Alberta, and Victoria, BC.

A new specialty bubble tea store has opened at the Toronto Eaton Centre, marking its first North American storefront.