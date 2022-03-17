New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.

There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?

We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

Here are the best new Vancouver restaurants you need to try.

This concept is from the team behind Published on Main, so you know it’s going to be good. The new destination for dinner, late-night bites, and natural wines and cocktails is located in The Whip’s former space at 209 East 6th Avenue.

Address: 209 East 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Popular ghost kitchen concept Yasma has found a permanent home in a brick-and-mortar space in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour. The Middle Eastern restaurant is now open and operating at 550 Denman Street, and it’s serving up incredible flavours and an authentic, all-encompassing Levantine experience.

Address: 550 Denman Street, Vancouver

Vancouver’s new spot for Hawaiian-style eats has officially opened its doors: Hānai Restaurant. The restaurant is launching at 1590 Commercial Drive, the former address of Ugly Dumpling, which closed at the end of 2021.

Address: 1590 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Good news for fans of Filipino fast-food joint Jollibee: the highly anticipated restaurant location on Granville Street is finally open. This opening saw huge lines and even spending limits for customers that made it to the front of the queue.

Address: 833 Granville Street, Vancouver

