FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

New Vancouver restaurants you should check out soon

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Mar 17 2022, 6:10 pm
New Vancouver restaurants you should check out soon
Menya Itto (Photo: Rich Won) | @jollibeecanada/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
H Tasting Lounge

Seafood, Cocktails

H Tasting Lounge
Cibo Trattoria

Cocktails, Breakfast and Brunch

Cibo Trattoria
Saboten - Brentwood

Japanese

Saboten - Brentwood
Aidan’s

Asian, Cafes

Aidan’s
Belgard Kitchen

Pubs and Breweries, Breakfast and Brunch

Belgard Kitchen
Pür & Simple

Burgers, Alcohol

Pür & Simple

New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.

There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?

We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

Here are the best new Vancouver restaurants you need to try.

Bar Susu

Bar Susu

Steelhead Gravlax (Photo: Kris Kurus)

This concept is from the team behind Published on Main, so you know it’s going to be good. The new destination for dinner, late-night bites, and natural wines and cocktails is located in The Whip’s former space at 209 East 6th Avenue.

Address: 209 East 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Yasma

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yasma (@yasmavan)

Popular ghost kitchen concept Yasma has found a permanent home in a brick-and-mortar space in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour. The Middle Eastern restaurant is now open and operating at 550 Denman Street, and it’s serving up incredible flavours and an authentic, all-encompassing Levantine experience.

Address: 550 Denman Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Hānai Restaurant

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hānai restaurant (@hanaivancouver)

Vancouver’s new spot for Hawaiian-style eats has officially opened its doors: Hānai Restaurant. The restaurant is launching at 1590 Commercial Drive, the former address of Ugly Dumpling, which closed at the end of 2021.

Address: 1590 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

Jollibee — Granville Street

best Jollibee

Palabok Fiesta/Daily Hive

Good news for fans of Filipino fast-food joint Jollibee: the highly anticipated restaurant location on Granville Street is finally open. This opening saw huge lines and even spending limits for customers that made it to the front of the queue.

Address: 833 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Smitty’s Oyster House — Main Street

One of BC’s most popular “hidden gems” has landed in Vancouver. Smitty’s Oyster House is now open on Main Street. The concept hails from the Sunshine Coast, where its original location is situated on the shoreline of Gibsons Harbour.

Address: 3124 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-5810

Instagram

Menya Itto Vancouver

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Known for its light, smooth broth, which is slowly simmered for 12 hours, Menya Itto is now open at 1479 Robson Street. The broth is famous for its balance of chicken, seafood, and curated Japanese ingredients.

Address: 1479 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-6898

Instagram

COFU Pressed Sushi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by COFU Pressed Sushi (@cofu_20)

If you love a good, non-boozy bevy and sushi, there’s a new spot in Vancouver that you need to check out. COFU Pressed Sushi, now open at #103-1833 Anderson Street in Vancouver, tells Dished it’s the “one and only” plant-based sushi and sober bar in Canada.

Address: 1833 Anderson Street #103, Vancouver
Phone: 604-730-7999

Instagram

Pho Den

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pho Den (@phoden.ca)

Pho Den has launched at 120 – 6401 Kingsway in Burnaby. Dished Vancouver is told it will offer authentic Vietnamese food in a homey atmosphere.

Address: 120 – 6401 Kingsway, Burnaby

Instagram

Cantina 189

@runamen/Instagram

We love a low-key cocktail joint, and it looks like Vancouver just got a new one: Cantina 189. This new intimate cocktail-focused space is located next to La Taqueria in Gastown and can be accessed through the popular taco shop’s walk-in freezer door.

Address: 324 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT