New Vancouver restaurants you should check out soon
New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.
There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?
We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.
Here are the best new Vancouver restaurants you need to try.
Bar Susu
This concept is from the team behind Published on Main, so you know it’s going to be good. The new destination for dinner, late-night bites, and natural wines and cocktails is located in The Whip’s former space at 209 East 6th Avenue.
Address: 209 East 6th Avenue, Vancouver
Yasma
Popular ghost kitchen concept Yasma has found a permanent home in a brick-and-mortar space in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour. The Middle Eastern restaurant is now open and operating at 550 Denman Street, and it’s serving up incredible flavours and an authentic, all-encompassing Levantine experience.
Address: 550 Denman Street, Vancouver
Hānai Restaurant
Vancouver’s new spot for Hawaiian-style eats has officially opened its doors: Hānai Restaurant. The restaurant is launching at 1590 Commercial Drive, the former address of Ugly Dumpling, which closed at the end of 2021.
Address: 1590 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Jollibee — Granville Street
Good news for fans of Filipino fast-food joint Jollibee: the highly anticipated restaurant location on Granville Street is finally open. This opening saw huge lines and even spending limits for customers that made it to the front of the queue.
Address: 833 Granville Street, Vancouver
Smitty’s Oyster House — Main Street
One of BC’s most popular “hidden gems” has landed in Vancouver. Smitty’s Oyster House is now open on Main Street. The concept hails from the Sunshine Coast, where its original location is situated on the shoreline of Gibsons Harbour.
Address: 3124 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-5810
Menya Itto Vancouver
Known for its light, smooth broth, which is slowly simmered for 12 hours, Menya Itto is now open at 1479 Robson Street. The broth is famous for its balance of chicken, seafood, and curated Japanese ingredients.
Address: 1479 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-6898
COFU Pressed Sushi
If you love a good, non-boozy bevy and sushi, there’s a new spot in Vancouver that you need to check out. COFU Pressed Sushi, now open at #103-1833 Anderson Street in Vancouver, tells Dished it’s the “one and only” plant-based sushi and sober bar in Canada.
Address: 1833 Anderson Street #103, Vancouver
Phone: 604-730-7999
Pho Den
Pho Den has launched at 120 – 6401 Kingsway in Burnaby. Dished Vancouver is told it will offer authentic Vietnamese food in a homey atmosphere.
Address: 120 – 6401 Kingsway, Burnaby
Cantina 189
We love a low-key cocktail joint, and it looks like Vancouver just got a new one: Cantina 189. This new intimate cocktail-focused space is located next to La Taqueria in Gastown and can be accessed through the popular taco shop’s walk-in freezer door.
Address: 324 W Hastings Street, Vancouver