FoodFood NewsRestaurant Closings

11 notable Vancouver restaurants that closed this winter

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Mar 17 2022, 5:21 pm
11 notable Vancouver restaurants that closed this winter
@bigrockyvr/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
The Yellow Chilli Delta

Indian

The Yellow Chilli Delta
Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio False Creek and Ambleside

Seafood, Sushi

Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio False Creek and Ambleside
Dockside Restaurant

Seafood, Breakfast and Brunch

Dockside Restaurant
ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ - Edmonds Town Centre

Asian, Korean

ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ - Edmonds Town Centre
ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ - Lougheed Town Centre

Asian, Korean

ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ - Lougheed Town Centre
Cibo Trattoria

Cocktails, Breakfast and Brunch

Cibo Trattoria

Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures. The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have shuttered this winter.

Umaluma

Popular Vancouver sweet spot Umaluma Gelato, a mostly organic, plant-based gelato shop, shut down operations at the end of January.

Cozmos Cafe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by cha.siu (@ijustmakefood)

A North Burnaby cafe that has been serving the city for nearly two decades has permanently closed, much to the dismay of its regulars. Best known for its traditional breakfasts and eclectic lunches and dinners, Cozmos Cafe shut down due to the impact of the pandemic.

The location is set to be replaced by a Peri Peri Shack soon.

Rolling Dough

It’s been a slice, but The Rolling Dough fired up its pizza oven for the last time at the end of February. The Burnaby restaurant made the announcement on its website. Celebrated for its oven-fired artisan pizzas, the location was open along Bainbridge Avenue for about eight years.

The Rise Eatery

Last month, the global fusion restaurant announced it chose not to renew its lease due to increasing rent and operation costs in general. “It has simply become unaffordable for our small business,” the establishment shared in a recent Instagram post. 

Big Rock Vancouver Taproom & Restaurant

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Big Rock Vancouver (@bigrockyvr)

Earlier this winter, Big Rock Brewery Vancouver announced that effective immediately, its taproom & restaurant had permanently closed. The brewery told Dished Vancouver the closure was a decision prompted by the financial viability of the taproom and attached retail.

Brewery operations, in general, will be unchanged at the 310 W 4th Avenue location.

Raga Restaurant

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Raga Restaurant (@ragarestaurant)

Owners of longtime Indian dining spot Raga Restaurant announced they would be saying goodbye on January 23, 2022, as they will be retiring. It’s worth noting that current owners mentioned this “may not be a permanent goodbye for Raga Restaurant, but a goodbye for now from the current owners,” hinting that a new iteration of the concept isn’t completely out of the question.

The Whip

The Whip Closing

Courtesy The Whip

After more than 25 years of operation, the 209 E 6th Avenue eatery offered its final service on Friday, January 14, 2022. It’s not all bad news, though, as pop-up concept Bar Susu has now opened in the space.

Storm Crow Alehouse

The Alehouse is the sister spot to Storm Crow Tavern, which closed its doors on Commercial Drive in 2020 after over seven years of operation. Owners cited the pandemic and SkyTrain construction as the main challenges leading to the decision to close The Alehouse. Its last day of operation was January 16, 2022.

Bishop’s Restaurant

Bishop’s Restaurant in Kitsilano has now officially closed its doors after nearly four decades of business. The iconic restaurant served its last meal on New Year’s Eve after 36 years of operation.

Ugly Dumpling

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ugly Dumpling (@uglydumpling.ca)

Ugly Dumpling closed its doors in late December 2021. The 1590 Commercial Drive restaurant opened in 2018 and quickly became a favourite among locals and visitors alike.

Swirl Wine Store

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Swirl Wine Store (@swirlwinestore)

Swirl Wine Store, located at 1185 Mainland Street in Yaletown, closed on December 28, 2021. The store had been offering a large selection of local wines and ciders to customers for 17 years.

Did we miss a notable closure? Let us know at [email protected] 

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT