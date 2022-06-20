18 notable Vancouver restaurants that opened this spring

We’ve already filled you in on the notable restaurant closures that went down this spring, but let’s brighten things up with the biggest openings, shall we?

From an iconic ramen shop we’ve been patiently anticipating to intriguing local concepts we can’t wait to dig into.

Here are some notable Vancouver restaurant openings that happened this spring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Located at 200 Burrard Street at the Waterfront Building, this restaurant has taken over the former location of Rogue Kitchen + Wetbar and transformed it into a must-see space.

Address: 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Instagram

In summer 2021, the Hundy team announced they’d be stopping operations at the West 4th Avenue cafe and would be reopening a full brick-and-mortar location when the time was right. Good news, the time was right this spring and Hundy is now open in Yaletown.

Address: 1144 Homer Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

One of Vancouver’s newest speakeasies, The Stock Room, is now open in Yaletown. Tucked behind burger and beer bar Hundy, The Stock Room shares the same address as that popular concept and can be entered via an arched doorway on the right side of the casual eatery.

Address: 1144 Homer Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

This space has undergone major renovations. It can now seat over 800 people, which leaves it as one of the biggest restaurants capacity-wise we’ve toured in while.

Address: 1696 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Here’s something extremely delicious for Vancouverites to chew on. After much anticipation, Menya Itto has opened its first North American location in Vancouver.

Address: 1479 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-6898

Instagram

Designed by local firm Scott and Scott Architects, Mister Ice Cream Bar’s interior features a futuristic design with stainless steel, copper, and blue accents. It feels like a giant walk-in cooler when you step inside, which means you can find us here all summer.

Address: 1835 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Windfall Cider • Urban Cidery (@windfallcider)

Much-loved local craft cider producer Windfall Cider finally opened its brick-and-mortar space and tasting room this season in North Vancouver.

Address: 238 Esplanade E, North Vancouver

Instagram

The Amazing Brentwood has some great food options already, but we’ve got another spot to add to the list of eateries: R+D Kitchen by White Spot.

Address: The Amazing Brentwood (Tables) — 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUEX CAFE & BAR (@ruexcafeandbar)

Metro Vancouver has a new Australian-inspired brunch restaurant, Ruex Cafe & Bar, and people are loving it.

Address: #120 – 13615 Fraser Highway, Surrey

Instagram

If you’re a fan of the Aburi To-Go concepts from Aburi Restaurants Canada, then you’ll love this. The group has opened Aburi Market, AKA a premium Japanese Washoku, in West Vancouver.

Address: 1350 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRETA Bar YVR (@gretabaryvr)

The new Vancouver outpost is the third for Greta. It has set up shop at 50 W Cordova Street in Gastown, the former location of The Bourbon.

Address: 50 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ignite Pizzeria (@ignitepizzeria)

The local brand’s newest 46-seat, 2,000-sq-ft outpost has quietly opened at 987 Mainland Street, which is the former location of a Starbucks cafe.

Address: 987 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Situated at 2215 Marine Drive, this restaurant is described as an evolution of the Sciué, which operates in several locations around downtown Vancouver.

Address: 2215 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Instagram

Located at 1119 Hamilton Street, Executive Chef Andrew Richardson and his team have carefully curated a great selection of offerings at Luigi & Sons.

Address: 1119 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-416-5443

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

A sister restaurant to Olympic Village’s Ophelia, Monarca offers the same lively atmosphere but aims to share a more modern-meets-authentic take on Mexican fare.

Address: 181 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Okay, Yaletown, go off! This neighbourhood got some pretty cool concepts this spring, and here’s another one to look forward to trying if you haven’t already: Mapo Pancake House.

Address: 1130 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Instagram

This highly anticipated food and beverage concept anchors Vancouver’s new park’s southwest entrance and offers patrons its signature locally roasted, fairly traded, and fresh-crop coffees.

Address: Corner of Smithe and Richards

Instagram

Brought to us by the folks behind New West’s el Santo, Alejandro Diaz, and Sam Fabbro, this concept will be a modern spot for a West Coast take on Italian eats.

Address: 1575 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Instagram