New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.

There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?

We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

Here are the best new Vancouver restaurants you need to try.

This new Kitsilano spot serves a large selection of wines from around the world to pair with its fresh burrata and other tapas-style menu options.

The restaurant will still serve menu items from its other locations, like its delicious pasta offerings, but with the special burrata bar on the second floor.

Address: 1898 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver

This highly anticipated food and beverage concept anchors the park’s southwest entrance and offers patrons its signature locally roasted, fairly traded, and fresh-crop coffees.

For bites, expect Kafka’s great housemade sandwiches and more from Executive Chef Nitzan Cohen and pastries and house-baked sourdough bread from Pastry Chef Adi Kesselman.

Address: Corner of Smithe and Richards

Brought to us by the folks behind New West’s el Santo, Alejandro Diaz, and Sam Fabbro, this concept will be a modern spot for a West Coast take on Italian eats.

Named after the ancient Roman goddess of the night, NOX promises to be an elegant space where patrons can enjoy a great menu of seasonal eats and a selection of sips from boutique wineries “practicing sustainable approaches” in both Italy and BC.

Address: 1575 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

