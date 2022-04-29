FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Greta Bar: New arcade, bar, and street food spot now open

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Apr 29 2022, 6:05 pm
Greta Bar: New arcade, bar, and street food spot now open
@gretabaryvr/Instagram
Vancouver’s new must-hit spot for games, food, and good times is officially opening its doors today: Greta Bar.

This fresh and funky concept hails from Alberta, where its two sister concepts operate in Calgary and Edmonton.

The new Vancouver outpost is the third for Greta. It has set up shop at 50 W Cordova Street in Gastown, the former location of The Bourbon.

Greta Bar is known for offering patrons arcade games, drinks (like “buckets” of booze), and some delicious street eats too.

This spot offers a variety of entertainment options like live DJs, ping pong, 50+ arcade games, skee ball, and air hockey alongside a menu of share plates, bowls, handhelds, and platters.

You can find Greta Bar Vancouver open starting today.

Its operating hours are Monday to Thursday and Sunday from 3 pm to 2 am, and Friday and Saturday from 3 pm to 3 am.

Pro tip – Wednesday is all-day happy hour at this joint. You’re welcome.

Greta Bar — Vancouver

Address: 50 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Instagram

