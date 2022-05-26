If you’re a fan of the Aburi To-Go concepts from Aburi Restaurants Canada, then you’ll love this. The group is opening its first-ever Aburi Market, AKA a premium Japanese Washoku, in West Vancouver, and soon, at that.

The market will offer patrons an expanded selection of the products already available at the two Aburi To-Go market locations in Vancouver (West Pender Street, Mainland Street) and so much more.

Located at 1350 Marine Drive in West Vancouver’s Ambleside neighbourhood, Aburi Market is going to boast specialty food counters, seafood, tableware like artisan Arita-yaki Japanese porcelain, and hard-to-find imported goods from Japan.

For counters, expect dedicated spaces for fresh sushi, made-to-order bowls, and a sliced-to-order wagyu station.

“In 2008, I opened Miku in Vancouver, after falling in love with the city, and introducing Canada to Aburi Oshi Sushi and our contemporary Japanese cuisine,” says Seigo Nakamura, Founder and CEO of Aburi Restaurants Canada.

“And now, I am excited to launch our first premium Japanese Washoku concept, ABURI Market, where people can experience authentic Japanese food and goods in a new way at home, on the beach, patio or with friends.”

The 4,000-plus-square-foot space will also offer Aburi To-Go’s now-signature grab-n-go items and frozen meals, educational how-to videos, and several “stations” to explore.

There will also be Japanese sauces, snacks, and candies up for grabs alongside shojin, Iwate Prefecture delicacies, sashimi, and bentos.

Aburi Restaurant Canada has commissioned Kyoto-based artist and visionary Hideki Kimura to create a line of home products for the market.

Aburi Market will open to the public on June 1 at 11 am. Its hours will be Tuesday to Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm.

Folks will also be able to order same-day delivery and pick-up via Local Express and UberEats.

For anyone heading to this new destination on its opening day, it’s worth noting that the first 25 customers will receive an branded canvas tote bag and the next 50 customers afterward will receive two vouchers, one for a complimentary onigiri and another for $10 off their first purchase.

ABURI Market

Address: 1350 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Instagram