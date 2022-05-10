West Vancouver’s new must-try Italian eatery, Casa Mia, officially opens its doors today.

The fresh Cucina and Mercato concept is brought to us by the same team behind the Italian bakery-caffè, Sciué.

Situated at 2215 Marine Drive, this restaurant is described as an evolution of the Sciué, which operates in several locations around downtown Vancouver.

Folks who visit the restaurant-café-shop can expect Italian grocery staples, espresso drinks, fresh bread and pastries, and full breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and happy hour options, too.

For menu specifics, consulting Chef Alessandro Vianello brought his expertise and Italian heritage to the table to help with creating the offerings here.

Rustic pizzas, hearty breakfast sandwiches, traditional Italian appetizers, mains like Short Rib, Brick Oven Chicken, and of course, pasta, will all be up for order.

There will also be a kids’ menu.

Snacks here include creamy gelatos and beyond.

You can find Casa Mia open Tuesday through Sunday from breakfast through dinner.

Casa Mia

Address: 2215 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Instagram