FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Casa Mia: West Vancouver's new Italian restaurant is open

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
May 10 2022, 6:22 pm
Casa Mia: West Vancouver's new Italian restaurant is open
Courtesy Casa Mia Neighbourhood Cucina & Mercato
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
33 Acres Brewing Company

Cafes, Pubs and Breweries

33 Acres Brewing Company
Bad Apple Vegan Restaurant & Bar

Burgers, Alcohol

Bad Apple Vegan Restaurant & Bar
Belgard Kitchen

Pubs and Breweries, Breakfast and Brunch

Belgard Kitchen
Emelle's Catering - West Side Kitchen

Burgers, Cafes

Emelle's Catering - West Side Kitchen
BiBo Pizzeria con Cucina

Cocktails, Pizza

BiBo Pizzeria con Cucina
Deep Cove Brewing

Pubs and Breweries, Alcohol

Deep Cove Brewing

West Vancouver’s new must-try Italian eatery, Casa Mia, officially opens its doors today.

The fresh Cucina and Mercato concept is brought to us by the same team behind the Italian bakery-caffè, Sciué.

Situated at 2215 Marine Drive, this restaurant is described as an evolution of the Sciué, which operates in several locations around downtown Vancouver.

Casa Mia Neighbourhood Cucina & Mercato Casa Mia Neighbourhood Cucina & Mercato

Folks who visit the restaurant-café-shop can expect Italian grocery staples, espresso drinks, fresh bread and pastries, and full breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and happy hour options, too.

For menu specifics, consulting Chef Alessandro Vianello brought his expertise and Italian heritage to the table to help with creating the offerings here.

Casa Mia Neighbourhood Cucina & Mercato Casa Mia Neighbourhood Cucina & Mercato

Rustic pizzas, hearty breakfast sandwiches, traditional Italian appetizers, mains like Short Rib, Brick Oven Chicken, and of course, pasta, will all be up for order.

There will also be a kids’ menu.

Casa Mia Neighbourhood Cucina & Mercato

Snacks here include creamy gelatos and beyond.

You can find Casa Mia open Tuesday through Sunday from breakfast through dinner.

Casa Mia

Address: 2215 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT