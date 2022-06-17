14 notable Vancouver restaurants that closed this spring
Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures. The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.
Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that shuttered this spring.
The Rise Eatery
View this post on Instagram
This global fusion eatery in South Granville was run by a husband and wife duo. It’s shut down, for now, due to expensive rent in the area.
Cactus Club — Robson Street
View this post on Instagram
A fixture on Robson Street for millennia, some say, has closed. Cactus Club Cafe shuttered this location on March 27, 2022.
Bellaggio Cafe — Convention Centre
View this post on Instagram
This cafe has closed up shop to make way for the new steakhouse going into its former 1055 Canada Place Suite 26 location.
Super Hiro’s Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
The 2585 West Broadway eatery made the announcement earlier this spring, telling patrons it decided to stop brick-and-mortar operations after four years of business.
Harken
View this post on Instagram
Harken Coffee, the plant-based coffee roaster and cafe at 338 Powell Street, announced in April that the month would be its last one in operation.
The Cove Pub
View this post on Instagram
The Cove Pub, a Kitsilano mainstay for the last 30 years, announced that it would be closing its doors this past season.
Hi Genki Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
Hi Genki Japanese Restaurant, located at 6680 Southoaks Crescent in Burnaby, announced it would be shutting down operations after 20 years of business.
Specialty Chicken and Wonton House
View this post on Instagram
The restaurant, located at 8100 Ackroyd Road, has been a go-to spot for the community looking for dishes like its signature soy sauce chicken and Hainan-style chicken.
Daniel Chocolates
View this post on Instagram
Daniel Chocolates’ oldest store at 1105 Robson Street closed earlier this season. The owners didn’t renew the lease, according to a sign on its front door.
Slickity Jim’s
View this post on Instagram
Slickity Jim’s, the long-time Main Street “chat and chew” brunch joint, has packed it in after 25 years. The restaurant shared a heartfelt message on its Instagram that April 10 would be its last day of service.
Red Burrito – North Vancouver
View this post on Instagram
Local restaurant mini-chain Red Burrito has closed its North Vancouver location. The 1455 Lonsdale Avenue business wrapped up its final day of operations earlier this month after 16 years of business.
Kafka’s Main Street
View this post on Instagram
This beloved Vancouver coffee chain announced on Instagram that it would be closing its Main Street location, which was the first of its three locations.
Rocky Mountain Flatbread — Kitsilano
View this post on Instagram
This restaurant had been at its Kitsilano location at 1876 West 1st Avenue for the last 16 years but decided it’s time to close the doors on this chapter in order to free up time and resources to better focus its efforts on community outreach programs.
Beetbox
View this post on Instagram
This much-loved spot for plant-based comfort eats closed up shop last month. We’re sad to see Beetbox go, but glad it’s not goodbye. We look forward to seeing where this concept goes next.