This global fusion eatery in South Granville was run by a husband and wife duo. It’s shut down, for now, due to expensive rent in the area.

A fixture on Robson Street for millennia, some say, has closed. Cactus Club Cafe shuttered this location on March 27, 2022.

Bellaggio Cafe — Convention Centre

This cafe has closed up shop to make way for the new steakhouse going into its former 1055 Canada Place Suite 26 location.

The 2585 West Broadway eatery made the announcement earlier this spring, telling patrons it decided to stop brick-and-mortar operations after four years of business.

Harken Coffee, the plant-based coffee roaster and cafe at 338 Powell Street, announced in April that the month would be its last one in operation.

The Cove Pub, a Kitsilano mainstay for the last 30 years, announced that it would be closing its doors this past season.

Hi Genki Japanese Restaurant, located at 6680 Southoaks Crescent in Burnaby, announced it would be shutting down operations after 20 years of business.

The restaurant, located at 8100 Ackroyd Road, has been a go-to spot for the community looking for dishes like its signature soy sauce chicken and Hainan-style chicken.

Daniel Chocolates’ oldest store at 1105 Robson Street closed earlier this season. The owners didn’t renew the lease, according to a sign on its front door.

Slickity Jim’s, the long-time Main Street “chat and chew” brunch joint, has packed it in after 25 years. The restaurant shared a heartfelt message on its Instagram that April 10 would be its last day of service.

Local restaurant mini-chain Red Burrito has closed its North Vancouver location. The 1455 Lonsdale Avenue business wrapped up its final day of operations earlier this month after 16 years of business.

This beloved Vancouver coffee chain announced on Instagram that it would be closing its Main Street location, which was the first of its three locations.

This restaurant had been at its Kitsilano location at 1876 West 1st Avenue for the last 16 years but decided it’s time to close the doors on this chapter in order to free up time and resources to better focus its efforts on community outreach programs.

This much-loved spot for plant-based comfort eats closed up shop last month. We’re sad to see Beetbox go, but glad it’s not goodbye. We look forward to seeing where this concept goes next.