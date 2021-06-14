Big, beautiful, and delicious. This is BC in a nutshell — at least if you ask us foodies it is.

Since we can now travel safely around the province, we figured there was no better time to create a list of the most iconic, bucket list food and beverage experiences you can get into in BC.

From mountain ranges to windswept beaches to bustling cities with world-class dining scenes, here are 11 BC food bucket list experiences you need to try.

Where: Tofino

It’s the real OG that started it all in 2009, the Tacofino truck. You can find the orange truck at the back of the Live to Surf parking lot in Tofino where it serves up the brand’s now-famous spin on this Mexican handheld.

Where: Victoria

If you’re a fan of afternoon tea, chances are you’ve heard of Hotel Fairmont Empress’s iconic service. The Victoria hotel welcomes its guests to take part in this foodie ritual complete with finger sandwiches, house-made jams, and fluffy pastries.

Where: Richmond

It’s no secret that Richmond is home to some of the best food in the world, and the Richmond Night Market is a great representation of the diversity of the cuisine in this region. The huge outdoor market, North America’s largest, is undoubtedly a bucket list item on any foodie’s list living in — or visiting — BC.

Where: Okanagan Valley

BC’s wine scene is world-class and truly something to brag about if you’re a local. Vino aside, the region boasts mountains, valleys, desert, lakes, and everything in between, making for an incredible road trip or drive from winery to winery. From Osoyoos to Kelowna, Oliver to Naramata, you could take an entire summer and sip up what this area has to offer.

Where: Vancouver

While you can certainly get quality sushi all over the province, Vancouver’s scene for this Japanese specialty is hard to beat. Sushi lovers can find world-class Aburi Oshi Sushi at Miku, pull up a stool for a one-of-a-kind omakase experience at Sushi Bar Maumi, or try one of Chef Tojo’s signature rolls, such as the BC Roll and the Tojo Roll, also known as the California Roll.

Where: Nanaimo

In case you dessert lovers didn’t know, you can actually take a self-guided tour in and around Nanaimo to find different variations of its famous, signature treat, the Nanaimo Bar. From Lantzville in the north to Cedar in the south and even a stop on Gabriola Island, there are a whopping 39 stops on the suggested route. Find Nanaimo Bars in classic, deep-fried, ice cream, and even cheesecake form on this delicious journey.

Where: Whistler

Après ski, après hike, après brunch — whatever activity you’re getting up to in Whistler, indulging in a beer or two at one of The Village’s many pub patios is kind of a requirement as far as we’re concerned. Our personal favourite is Longhorn Saloon, where the people-watching is great and the brews are cold.

Where: Coombs

What started as a roadside fruit stand has now become a staple for the Coombs community and beyond. When you’re not smiling up at the goats on the roof, grab a scoop of gelato from the famous Billy Gruff Creamery. It’s a summer tradition!

Where: Around BC

When it comes to beer, brewers across the province are putting out top-notch sips. From Vancouver Island to Brewer’s Row in Port Moody to the much-loved Yeast Van area, there are nearly 20 different self-guided itineraries highlighting craft breweries thanks to BC Ale Trails.

Where: Vancouver

Described as “the jewel” in Granville Island’s crown, this indoor market has an incredible selection of all the eats, drinks, and artisan products you could dream of. If you haven’t stepped in to grab a Lee’s Donut and a sky-high carton of fresh cherries, we highly recommend you stop by when you’re hungry.

Where: Parksville

An oldie but a goodie — after a soak in the Grotto Mineral Pool, folks can enjoy a bite while overlooking the forest thanks to this experience at the Treetop Tapas & Grill at the Grotto Spa. Enjoying made-from-scratch grub and a glass of vino while relaxing in a robe? Sounds good to us.