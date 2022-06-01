Metro Vancouver has a new Australian-inspired brunch restaurant, Ruex Cafe & Bar, and people are loving it.

Ruex aims to bring authentic Melbourne mid-morning meal vibes as soon as folks step into the #120 – 13615 Fraser Highway in Surrey.

The eatery is situated at the corner of King George and Fraser Highway, right near the soon-to-be-built UBC campus.

Ruex was a lifelong dream for owner-operator Jasmine Nijjar, who fell in love with Melbourne’s iconic brunch culture while living in the city.

“Brunch in Australia, specifically Melbourne brunch, is on a whole other level,” says Nijjar.

Nijjar told Dished Vancouver this new full-service concept was named after one of Australia’s most famous marsupials, the kangaroo.

This eatery has some notable names attached to it, including Head Chef Greg Baja (West Oak, Savio Volpe) and award-winning, Melbourne-born bartender Grant Sceney, ​​​​​​​​who serves as the Beverage Consultant at Ruex.

“What sets Ruex’s menu apart from other brunch restaurants is the pure creativity behind each dish,” says Baja.

Nearly 100% of Baja’s menu is prepared and made in-house.

The only thing brought into Ruex, is the bread, but other than that you won’t even find a sauce that’s prepped outside the kitchen here.

Some popular items here include the Pork Belly Eggs Benedict, Biscoff French Toast, and of course, an Avocado Toast made with edamame puree and halloumi cheese.

But it’s not just brunch fare that’s up for order. Ruex offers artisanal charcuterie boards, appetizers, Australian wine selections, and cocktails too.

Speaking of booze, we can’t forget to mention the Champagne Cocktail Flight. This offering features four champagne cocktails and bottle of bubbles to split between you and a buddy.

Sounds like perfect brunch vibes to us!

As for the interior, designer Karin Bohn has created the perfect aesthetic for the 2,300 sq ft, 58-seat Australian-inspired space.

Bohn highlights a 10-seat bar and three distinct dining areas — the dining room, the lounge, and the playful communal area.

Ruex is open Tuesday to Sunday from 9 am to 11 pm. Be sure to check it out!

Ruex Cafe & Bar

Address: #120 – 13615 Fraser Highway, Surrey

Instagram