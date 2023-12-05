Closed and closing soon: Say goodbye to these 16 Vancouver restaurants

Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures.

The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closed

This Fort Langley destination came to us from the folks behind Valley Commons, a family-owned business with vineyards in the Okanagan and a brick-and-mortar space in Oliver, BC.

Another longtime local dining staple has said goodbye: My Shanti.

The notable concept was located at 15869 Croydon Drive, Surrey. It has been in operation for a decade, serving up delicious Indian cuisine.

Kouign Café has now closed its doors.

It opened in 2020 and was met with rave reviews thanks to its delicious and picture-perfect White Rabbit Cookies, among other sweet delights inspired by popular Asian flavours.

A much-loved local gathering place in Lynn Valley made a sad announcement earlier this year.

The Black Bear Neighbourhood Pub just closed its doors.

Metro Vancouver favourite Hugo’s Mexican Kitchen has closed its doors, but not for long. The beloved restaurant is moving to a new, bigger location.

“We’re so excited to bring you along in the build journey of the new location and bring Clayton a bigger Hugo’s!!” said the eatery on Instagram.

After 37 years of serving the Burnaby community, Minoas Greek Taverna is officially closed, adding to the long line of restaurant closures in and around Metro Vancouver recently.

The spot was best known for its delicious dim sum offerings and even had a traditional dim sum cart experience on weekend mornings.

Board game cafe Turquoise Goat is now closed.

This spot had just opened in November of last year and is the latest addition to a slew of restaurant closures that have happened in Metro Vancouver recently.

Lift Breakfast Bakery was best known for its breakfast and brunch offerings made from scratch and handmade pastries and coffee.

It might be a little harder for Langley residents obsessed with Starbucks holiday beverages to get their fix.

Starbucks has closed one of its locations on 208 & Fraser.

Closing Soon

“Thank you from the depths of our hearts for being a part of our journey. Your love and support have given life to L&J Patisserie and made our dream possible,” L&J said.

You can still visit L&J Patisserie until December 9.

The cafe’s last day of operation will be December 15.

Fans looking to get their Matchstick fix will still be able to visit its other locations in Davie, Yaletown, Fraser, and Riley Park.

Bad news for craft beer lovers: Studio Brewing is closing before the end of the year. It is one of three breweries in Burnaby and operated for three years.

Its final day of operation is Friday, December 22.

You can still visit White Spot Langley until December 30.

The reason for the closure? An employee at White Spot Langley told Dished it’s due to the new SkyTrain expansion going out to Langley.

The beloved local gem has been operating at 216 Abbott Street for 16 years. Sadly, that run is officially coming to an end when 2023 wraps up.

Chef-owner Emmanuel Joinville has decided to wind down operations at Jules Bistro following a final night of service on Sunday, December 31.

Just a day after opening her new location in Langley last month, Jenell Parsons, owner of The Pie Hole, received devastating news.

The bakery, known for its handmade classic and seasonal pies, would be forced to close its Kitsilano location. Her landlord was terminating the lease.

With files from Daryn Wright and Marco Ovies