A much-loved local gathering place in Lynn Valley made a sad announcement earlier this week. The Black Bear Neighbourhood Pub shared it will be closing its door later this year.

The North Vancouver destination for good eats and craft beer updated its patrons via social media posts.

The 1177 Lynn Valley Road business has been operating for 27 years.

While the community will surely miss this spot once it closes, the good news is that owners have given customers a ton of notice ahead of the shuttering.

People can still head into The Black Bear until November 30, 2023.

Be sure to pop in before that date if you can.