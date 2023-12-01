"Until we meet again!" L&J Patisserie is closing its doors

Amid many recent restaurant closures, L&J Patisserie, known for being the first to bring mochi mousse cakes to Vancouver, announced it’s closing its doors.

The dessert shop took to Instagram to announce the closure on November 30.

“Starting L&J Patisserie in 2020 was a dream come true, fueled by our passion for crafting delectable treats and creating moments of joy for all of you,” L&J shared online.

“However, after much contemplation, we’ve come to realize that the demands of running this business have left us extremely exhausted. It has been an emotional rollercoaster, balancing our passion for baking with the need to care for our well-being and loved ones. This decision has not been an easy one, but we believe it is necessary to take a step back to recharge.”

L&J is best known for its adorable mousse cakes in the shape of teddy bears, as well as cream puffs in an assortment of flavours. It also serves other desserts like Caramel Pudding Castella Cakes and Caramel Black Sesame Pudding Cakes.

“Thank you from the depths of our hearts for being a part of our journey. Your love and support have given life to L&J Patisserie and made our dream possible,” L&J continued.

You can still visit L&J Patisserie until December 9.

Address: 7908 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-5885

Instagram