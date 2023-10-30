Sockeye City Grill closes its doors after over 20 years

After over 20 years, Sockeye City Grill has closed, adding it to the growing list of restaurant closures this October.

The restaurant took to Instagram last week to announce the closure.

“The iconic Sockeye City Grill located on 3800 Bayview Street in Steveston, will be permanently closing its doors.”

The beloved food spot was best known for its seafood delicacies like fish and chips, seafood paella, steamed mussels, and more.

“We have been proud to serve and work with an overwhelming number of people, such as our outstanding staff, local charities, suppliers, and this amazing Steveston community,” continued the restaurant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sockeye City Grill (@sockeyecity)

Fans of the eatery took to Instagram to express how it’ll be missed.

“Thank you for serving amazing food and providing excellent service,” shared one user.

The restaurant’s last day was Friday, October 27. It now joins a list of recent restaurant closures in and around Vancouver like La Catrina, Gram Cafe, and Good Wolf.

Be sure to check back here for more details on what will be taking the beloved Sockeye City Grill’s place.