There’s been a lot of restaurant closures recently, and we’ve got another to unfortunately add to the list. Kam Ding Seafood Restaurant in Coquitlam is closed as of November 8.

The spot was best known for its delicious dim sum offerings and even had a traditional dim sum cart experience on weekend mornings.

The restaurant recently updated its website with the closure notice where it thanked patrons for its support.

Fans of the establishment took to Reddit to say how much they’ll miss the eatery, with one user saying, “Oh noooo! This was my go-to dim sum spot!”

Be sure to check back here to learn what will be replacing Kam Ding Seafood Restaurant.