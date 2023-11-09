Kam Ding Seafood Restaurant officially closed in Coquitlam
Nov 9 2023, 10:48 pm
There’s been a lot of restaurant closures recently, and we’ve got another to unfortunately add to the list. Kam Ding Seafood Restaurant in Coquitlam is closed as of November 8.
The spot was best known for its delicious dim sum offerings and even had a traditional dim sum cart experience on weekend mornings.
- You might also like:
- "I was blindsided": Bakery owner forced to close Vancouver location after sudden lease termination
- New Korean snack shop concept is replacing picture-perfect bakery in Vancouver
- Spot for Burmese and Asian cuisine reopens in Vancouver
The restaurant recently updated its website with the closure notice where it thanked patrons for its support.
Fans of the establishment took to Reddit to say how much they’ll miss the eatery, with one user saying, “Oh noooo! This was my go-to dim sum spot!”
Be sure to check back here to learn what will be replacing Kam Ding Seafood Restaurant.