Vikram Vij's My Shanti announces closure after nearly a decade of operation

Another longtime local dining staple is saying goodbye: My Shanti.

The notable concept is located at 15869 Croydon Drive Surrey. It’s been in operation for a decade serving up delicious Indian cuisine.

It announced Monday night it was closing its doors in November 2023.

Brought to us by celebrity chef Vikram Vij, this spot has received many local accolades over the years, cementing itself as one of Metro Vancouver’s must-hit dining establishments.

The restaurant shared that “due to the nature of staffing a closing establishment” the exact closing date has not yet been determined.

In the meantime, be sure to book a reservation and visit My Shanti while you still can.