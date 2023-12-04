Burnaby's Studio Brewing announces it'll close before the end of the year

Bad news for craft beer lovers: Studio Brewing is closing before the end of the year. It is one of three breweries in Burnaby and operated for three years.

The brewery posted the news on its Instagram account on Saturday, December 2.

“It’s with the heaviest of hearts we announce that Studio Brewing will be closing permanently,” said the brewery.

Its final day of operation is Friday, December 22.

“These challenging times have unfortunately been too much for our little business to survive, much less thrive, but we hold our heads high knowing we did everything we could.”

Studio Brewing went on to list delays, consumer preferences moving away from craft beer, and challenging economic times as reasons for the closure.

In May of 2022, Studio Brewing suffered “tens of thousands of dollars in damages” after someone broke in and vandalized the space.

“It was a dream of ours to find an underserved area, set up shop and begin to hone our craft, while bringing people together and strengthening our community. There are many others like us out there, and we ask that you please support your local craft brewery — it’s tough out there and it means more than you know.”

You can still visit Studio Brewing until its final day on December 22.

Address: 5792 Beresford Street, Burnaby