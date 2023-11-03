FoodFood NewsRestaurant Closings

Matchstick Chinatown is permanently closing after nearly 10 years in business

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Nov 3 2023, 11:56 pm
Matchstick Chinatown is permanently closing after nearly 10 years in business

Bad news, coffee lovers: another cafe is closing in Vancouver. Matchstick is closing its location in Chinatown after nearly 10 years of operation.

While the cafe hasn’t posted anything online, a sign went up announcing the closure.

“It is no secret that the last few years have been difficult to navigate for any business but especially small, local businesses,” wrote Matchstick.

It continued by citing rising inflation and real estate prices as the cause for the closure.

Matchstick Chinatown

Submitted

Matchstick is best known for its baked goods like croissants, pastries, naturally leavened bread alongside seasonal jams, and house-made condiments.

Additionally, the cafe boasts a large drink menu featuring cafe classics like coffee, tea, lattes, and more.

“We genuinely cannot express enough how much of an honour and privilege it has been to serve this amazing community,” continued Matchstick.

The cafe’s last day of operation will be December 15.

Fans looking to get their Matchstick fix will still be able to visit its other locations in Davie, Yaletown, Fraser, and Riley Park.

Matchstick Chinatown

Address: 213 E Georgia Street, Vancouver

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop