17 Vancouver restaurants that have closed or will be closing soon

Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures.

The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closed

After operating for several years, SeaHouse Restaurant has closed its doors. The restaurant was known for its pizza, pasta, and occasional live jazz night.

Located at 1660 Robson Street, the Korean-style bakery was best known for its twisted donuts in a variety of flavours like yuzu, s’mores, peach yogurt, and more.

It also served other cafe staples like Americanos, matcha lattes, and London fogs. The cafe had only opened last year.

Downtown Vancouver is down a spot for comfort food. It appears Chef Hung has quietly shuttered its Smithe dining concept, Chef Hung Taiwan Bistro 990.

The restaurant is completely papered up, signage is down, and it’s marked as permanently closed on Google as well.

This eatery opened back in winter 2022.

Taco fans in North Vancouver will be sad to hear that Tacomio has now closed its Lonsdale Avenue location.

The taco shop broke the news yesterday and said, “This decision wasn’t made lightly, and we want to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who have walked through our doors, shared a meal, a laugh, and created cherished memories with us.”

Paddlewheeler Pub, located at the River Market within sight of the World’s Tallest Tin Soldier, announced its closure on Facebook on Tuesday, October 3.

In the social media post, the pub announced it found itself “victim to rising inflation and government taxation.”

A longtime family-run Vancouver grocer has shared it will be closing up shop at the end of the month.

Union Market in Strathcona will shutter after its final day of business on October 31.

It’s truly the end of an era for one Yaletown-based patisserie.

Ganache Patisserie, located at 1262 Homer Street, has announced on its Instagram page that the business is up for sale as its lease ends in October.

An integral part of the downtown Squamish community since 2008, Zephyr Cafe has offered a space for locals to gather, meet friends, and enjoy its vegan, organic, and gluten-free options for 14 years.

The cafe closed at the end of September.

Wa Curry closed near the end of September.

The Aburi Restaurants brand announced the closure on Instagram, saying that it’s closing the Japanese-style curry eatery to “focus on upcoming new openings and continue to build in-house offerings at Aburi To-Go and Aburi Market.”

Local coffee shop The Good Wolf Cafe & Co took to Instagram to announce that, with a heavy heart, it would be closing its storefront.

The cafe was located in Port Coquitlam and operated in only 100 square feet.

Sad news for pancake fans: Gram Cafe has closed at least two of its locations.

The Aberdeen Centre and Amazing Brentwood locations were removed from the malls’ directories and marked as “Permanently Closed” on Google.

Additionally, when Dished called both stores, we were met with a disconnected number. However, both stores are still listed on Gram’s website.

After over 20 years, Sockeye City Grill has closed, adding it to the growing list of restaurant closures this October.

The restaurant took to Instagram last week to announce the closure.

“The iconic Sockeye City Grill, located on 3800 Bayview Street in Steveston, will be permanently closing its doors.”

We’re sad to report that La Catrina Mexican Tacos has closed after seven years.

The location opened in 2016 and served a wide variety of tacos and other Mexican favourites like quesadillas and burritos.

While nothing has been formally announced by the restaurant, Catrina’s Instagram bio now says “permanently closed.”

Closing Soon

A local spot for sips and bites is closing its doors next month: Valley Commons Tasting Room and Bistro.

The Fort Langley destination came to us from the folks behind Valley Commons, a family-owned business with its vineyards in the Okanagan and a brick-and-mortar space in Oliver, BC.

Another longtime local dining staple is saying goodbye: My Shanti.

The notable concept is located at 15869 Croydon Drive, Surrey. It’s been in operation for a decade serving up delicious Indian cuisine.

It announced Monday night it was closing its doors in November 2023.

A neighbourhood bakery in Vancouver’s Chinatown shared some sad news earlier this season: Kouign Café will be closing its doors later this fall.

Andrew Han is the owner and executive chef of the 18 E Pender Street spot.

A much-loved local gathering place in Lynn Valley made a sad announcement earlier this week. The Black Bear Neighbourhood Pub shared it will be closing its doors later this year.

With files from Daryn Wright and Marco Ovies.